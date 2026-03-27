Former Atlanta Braves star Jason Heyward retires from MLB

ATLANTA — Jason Heyward, a metro Atlanta native and former star for the Atlanta Braves, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Friday.

Heyward played 16 seasons in the majors for the Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and San Diego Padres.

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Heyward graduated from Henry County High School. The outfielder started his professional career with the Braves at just 17-years-old.

Heyward created one of the most memorable moments in Braves history when he crushed a 3-run home run in his first at-bat on 2010 Opening Day at Turner Field.

The 36-year-old finishes his professional career as a 2010 All Star with the Braves, 2016 World Series champion with the Cubs and a 5-time Gold Glove winner.

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