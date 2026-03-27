All to see, do at Truist Park as Braves open 2026 season

Braves Walk, 4:00 p.m.: In honor of the start of the 2026 regular season, the Braves will host their annual Braves Walk through The Battery Atlanta. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to line the streets and cheer on their 2026 Atlanta Braves players and coaches.
Giveaways and Promotions:
Magnetic Schedule powered by Georgia Power: All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a Magnetic Schedule of the 2026 season, powered by Georgia Power.
Braves Rally Towel presented by RaceTrac: All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a Braves Rally Towel, presented by RaceTrac.
Theme Night: The Braves will host a theme night every Friday home game during the regular season, beginning with Opening Day, which will be a 60th anniversary celebration of the Braves’ move to Atlanta.
Pregame Ceremony:
On-Field Ceremony: A special on-field ceremony will commemorate Opening Day and the 60th anniversary of Braves baseball in Atlanta.
A celebratory video will showcase highlights the past 60 years of Braves baseball, and the team will recognize six Braves alumni representing each of the six decades in Atlanta: Joe Torre (1960s), Ralph Garr (1970s), Dale Murphy (1980s), Sid Bream (1990s), Chipper Jones (2000s), Brian McCann (2010s). Ronald Acuña Jr. will join the alumni as a representative for the 2020s.
The 2026 Atlanta Braves team and coaching staff will be introduced along the first base line.
A giant American flag held by Truist teammates will be rolled out in the outfield during the National Anthem, and there will be a flyover featuring four F-35s from the 100th Fighter Squadron, a unit of the Alabama Air National Guard. This unit was one of the Tuskegee Airmen units during World War II.
First Pitch: Joe Torre
National Anthem: On behalf of Truist, Singer/Songwriter Justin Wilson
Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery: Following Friday night games, the sky above Truist Park lights up with the #1 rated fireworks show in the Southeast. Each show features a special theme complemented by music and additional elements. Fans can enjoy a special “Numbers” themed fireworks show.
Postgame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta: Following Friday and Saturday games, the Braves entertainment teams will perform a high-energy show at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad. A live DJ will then keep the party going up to two hours after the game concludes.
Community Initiatives:
Foster Family Fridays, with Maggie and Spencer Strider: Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider and his wife, Maggie Strider, will host a foster care family from Georgia Kids Belong for a special pregame VIP meet and greet experience during batting practice. Part of a season-long initiative, these efforts provide unique experiences for families in the foster care community.
Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m.
All Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.
Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:
Braves Block Party, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.: Before entering the gates on select game days, fans will be invited to experience several immersive Braves Block Parties throughout the season, where they can enjoy live music and performances, interactive activations, and more. Each Block Party will feature special appearances from the Braves entertainment teams, such as BLOOPER, the Heavy Hitters, Tomahawk Team, and the Home Depot Tools. The first Braves Block Party will take place on Saturday, March 28 and feature:
FLIPPENOUT Trampoline Stunt Show: Enjoy an extreme stunt show before heading into the ballpark. Showtimes: 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm
Live Entertainment: Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters, Live Street Performers, appearances by the Atlanta Braves Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools, and BLOOPER.
Activities for All Ages: Opening Week live chalk mural creation, Pose at the Plate photo opportunity, Tailgate Alleywithclassic tailgate games, and a Mobile Braves Clubhouse Store
Kid-focused Activities: Play Ball Alleymini pop-up field, inflatable Kids Batting Cage, Kids Baserunning Challenge, and Kids Chalk Art
Giveaways and Promotions:
Magnetic Schedule powered by Georgia Power: All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a Magnetic Schedule of the 2026 season, powered by Georgia Power.
BravesVision T-Shirt: All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a BravesVision T-Shirt, the official new television home for the Atlanta Braves!
Pregame Ceremony:
First Pitch: Molson Coors
Moment of Silence prior to Anthem: In Remembrance of Terrance Gore
National Anthem: St Joseph Catholic School
Postgame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta: Following Friday and Saturday games, the Braves entertainment teams will perform a high-energy show at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad. A live DJ will then keep the party going up to two hours after the game concludes.
Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m.
All Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.
Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:
Alumni Sunday presented by Hyundai, 11:30 a.m.: Braves alumni Leo Mazzone and Mark Wohlers will be signing autographs at the Georgia Power Pavilion. Autographs are free and first-come, first-served.
Giveaways and Promotions:
Kids Gate Giveaway – Ronald Acuña Jr. Chenille Cap: The first 3,000 kids through the gates will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. Chenille Cap.
Kids Club Day: Join us for the first Kids Club Day of the year and participate in exciting experiences just for the kiddos located in Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park. Special activations include two baseball themed craft stations courtesy of Confetti Clubhouse and free popsicles available courtesy of King of Pops up until first pitch. All Kids Club Members can pick up their free BLOOPER Rally Towel at the Kids Club Kiosk.
Pregame Ceremony:
National Anthem: Big Shanty and Kennesaw Elementary Chorus
Kids Club Kids Take the Baselines
Sunday Kids Run The Bases presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta: After Sunday games, kids 14 & under can run around the bases just like the Braves.
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ATHLETICS VS. ATLANTA BRAVES
Monday, March 30 at 7:15 p.m.
All Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.
Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:
Plaza Entertainment begins at 5:00 p.m.
Pregame Ceremony:
National Anthem: Sope Creek Elementary School
Tuesday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m.
All Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.
Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:
Plaza Entertainment begins at 5:00 p.m.
Giveaways and Promotions:
Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year bobblehead in recognition of his award from the 2025 season.
Pregame Ceremony:
On-Field Ceremony: 2025 MLB Player Awards Ceremony (Olson, Dubón, Acuña Jr., and Baldwin)
Fans should arrive early for a special ceremony recognizing the Braves players who earned various league honors for the 2025 season.
National Anthem: Bullard Elementary School
Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m.
All Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.
Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:
Plaza Entertainment begins at 10:30 a.m.
Giveaways and Promotions:
Science Education Day Ticket Package: As part of our Science Education Day, participating schools will enjoy a pregame science presentation by Michael Green the Science Machine at 9:45 a.m. Details available at Braves.com/packages.
Pregame Ceremony:
National Anthem: Alexander High School and FairPlay Middle School