All to see, do at Truist Park as Braves open 2026 season

It’s time for some Atlanta Braves baseball!

The Braves open the 2026 season with a three-game series vs. the Kansas City Royals. The Oakland A’s arrive in Atlanta on Monday.

Here’s everything you need to know to get you ready for the Atlanta Braves.

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KANSAS CITY ROYALS VS. ATLANTA BRAVES

Friday, March 27 at 7:15 p.m. - Opening Day

All Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:

Braves Walk, 4:00 p.m.: In honor of the start of the 2026 regular season, the Braves will host their annual Braves Walk through The Battery Atlanta. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to line the streets and cheer on their 2026 Atlanta Braves players and coaches.

In honor of the start of the 2026 regular season, the Braves will host their annual Braves Walk through The Battery Atlanta. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to line the streets and cheer on their 2026 Atlanta Braves players and coaches. Giveaways and Promotions:

Magnetic Schedule powered by Georgia Power: All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a Magnetic Schedule of the 2026 season, powered by Georgia Power.

All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a Magnetic Schedule of the 2026 season, powered by Georgia Power.

Braves Rally Towel presented by RaceTrac: All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a Braves Rally Towel, presented by RaceTrac.

All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a Braves Rally Towel, presented by RaceTrac.

Theme Night: The Braves will host a theme night every Friday home game during the regular season, beginning with Opening Day, which will be a 60th anniversary celebration of the Braves’ move to Atlanta.

The Braves will host a theme night every Friday home game during the regular season, beginning with Opening Day, which will be a 60th anniversary celebration of the Braves’ move to Atlanta. Pregame Ceremony:

On-Field Ceremony : A special on-field ceremony will commemorate Opening Day and the 60 th anniversary of Braves baseball in Atlanta.

: A special on-field ceremony will commemorate Opening Day and the 60 anniversary of Braves baseball in Atlanta.

A celebratory video will showcase highlights the past 60 years of Braves baseball, and the team will recognize six Braves alumni representing each of the six decades in Atlanta: Joe Torre (1960s), Ralph Garr (1970s), Dale Murphy (1980s), Sid Bream (1990s), Chipper Jones (2000s), Brian McCann (2010s). Ronald Acuña Jr. will join the alumni as a representative for the 2020s.

will join the alumni as a representative for the 2020s.



The 2026 Atlanta Braves team and coaching staff will be introduced along the first base line.





A giant American flag held by Truist teammates will be rolled out in the outfield during the National Anthem, and there will be a flyover featuring four F-35s from the 100 th Fighter Squadron, a unit of the Alabama Air National Guard. This unit was one of the Tuskegee Airmen units during World War II.

Fighter Squadron, a unit of the Alabama Air National Guard. This unit was one of the Tuskegee Airmen units during World War II.

First Pitch : Joe Torre

: Joe Torre

National Anthem: On behalf of Truist, Singer/Songwriter Justin Wilson

On behalf of Truist, Singer/Songwriter Justin Wilson Friday Night Fireworks presented by Georgia Lottery : Following Friday night games, the sky above Truist Park lights up with the #1 rated fireworks show in the Southeast. Each show features a special theme complemented by music and additional elements. Fans can enjoy a special “Numbers” themed fireworks show.

: Following Friday night games, the sky above Truist Park lights up with the #1 rated fireworks show in the Southeast. Each show features a special theme complemented by music and additional elements. Fans can enjoy a special “Numbers” themed fireworks show. Postgame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta: Following Friday and Saturday games, the Braves entertainment teams will perform a high-energy show at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad. A live DJ will then keep the party going up to two hours after the game concludes.

Following Friday and Saturday games, the Braves entertainment teams will perform a high-energy show at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad. A live DJ will then keep the party going up to two hours after the game concludes. Community Initiatives:

Foster Family Fridays, with Maggie and Spencer Strider: Atlanta Braves Pitcher Spencer Strider and his wife, Maggie Strider, will host a foster care family from Georgia Kids Belong for a special pregame VIP meet and greet experience during batting practice. Part of a season-long initiative, these efforts provide unique experiences for families in the foster care community.

Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m.

All Gates Open: 4:30 p.m.

Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:

Braves Block Party, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. : Before entering the gates on select game days, fans will be invited to experience several immersive Braves Block Parties throughout the season, where they can enjoy live music and performances, interactive activations, and more. Each Block Party will feature special appearances from the Braves entertainment teams, such as BLOOPER, the Heavy Hitters, Tomahawk Team, and the Home Depot Tools. The first Braves Block Party will take place on Saturday, March 28 and feature:

: Before entering the gates on select game days, fans will be invited to experience several immersive Braves Block Parties throughout the season, where they can enjoy live music and performances, interactive activations, and more. Each Block Party will feature special appearances from the Braves entertainment teams, such as BLOOPER, the Heavy Hitters, Tomahawk Team, and the Home Depot Tools. The first Braves Block Party will take place on Saturday, March 28 and feature:

FLIPPENOUT Trampoline Stunt Show: Enjoy an extreme stunt show before heading into the ballpark. Showtimes: 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm

Enjoy an extreme stunt show before heading into the ballpark. Showtimes: 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm



Live Entertainment: Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters, Live Street Performers, appearances by the Atlanta Braves Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools, and BLOOPER.

Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters, Live Street Performers, appearances by the Atlanta Braves Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools, and BLOOPER.



Activities for All Ages: Opening Week live chalk mural creation, Pose at the Plate photo opportunity, Tailgate Alley with classic tailgate games, and a Mobile Braves Clubhouse Store

Opening Week live chalk mural creation, Pose at the Plate photo opportunity, Tailgate Alley with classic tailgate games, and a Mobile Braves Clubhouse Store



Kid-focused Activities: Play Ball Alley mini pop-up field, inflatable Kids Batting Cage, Kids Baserunning Challenge, and Kids Chalk Art

Play Ball Alley mini pop-up field, inflatable Kids Batting Cage, Kids Baserunning Challenge, and Kids Chalk Art Giveaways and Promotions:

Magnetic Schedule powered by Georgia Power: All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a Magnetic Schedule of the 2026 season, powered by Georgia Power.

All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a Magnetic Schedule of the 2026 season, powered by Georgia Power.

BravesVision T-Shirt: All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a BravesVision T-Shirt, the official new television home for the Atlanta Braves!

All fans in attendance at Truist Park will receive a BravesVision T-Shirt, the official new television home for the Atlanta Braves! Pregame Ceremony:

First Pitch: Molson Coors

Molson Coors

Moment of Silence prior to Anthem: In Remembrance of Terrance Gore

In Remembrance of Terrance Gore

National Anthem: St Joseph Catholic School

St Joseph Catholic School Postgame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta: Following Friday and Saturday games, the Braves entertainment teams will perform a high-energy show at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad. A live DJ will then keep the party going up to two hours after the game concludes.

Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m.

All Gates Open: 11:30 a.m.

Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:

Alumni Sunday presented by Hyundai, 11:30 a.m.: Braves alumni Leo Mazzone and Mark Wohlers will be signing autographs at the Georgia Power Pavilion. Autographs are free and first-come, first-served.

Braves alumni Leo Mazzone and Mark Wohlers will be signing autographs at the Georgia Power Pavilion. Autographs are free and first-come, first-served. Giveaways and Promotions:

Kids Gate Giveaway – Ronald Acuña Jr. Chenille Cap: The first 3,000 kids through the gates will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. Chenille Cap.

The first 3,000 kids through the gates will receive a Ronald Acuña Jr. Chenille Cap.

Kids Club Day: Join us for the first Kids Club Day of the year and participate in exciting experiences just for the kiddos located in Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park. Special activations include two baseball themed craft stations courtesy of Confetti Clubhouse and free popsicles available courtesy of King of Pops up until first pitch. All Kids Club Members can pick up their free BLOOPER Rally Towel at the Kids Club Kiosk.

Join us for the first Kids Club Day of the year and participate in exciting experiences just for the kiddos located in Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park. Special activations include two baseball themed craft stations courtesy of Confetti Clubhouse and free popsicles available courtesy of King of Pops up until first pitch. All Kids Club Members can pick up their free BLOOPER Rally Towel at the Kids Club Kiosk. Pregame Ceremony:

National Anthem: Big Shanty and Kennesaw Elementary Chorus

Big Shanty and Kennesaw Elementary Chorus

Kids Club Kids Take the Baselines

Sunday Kids Run The Bases presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta: After Sunday games, kids 14 & under can run around the bases just like the Braves.

0 of 26 New food options at Truist Park The Bat Flip (Section 113): Seven inches of toasted brioche stacked with two pounds of seasoned hand-formed beef patties, braised short rib, crispy pork belly, melted cheese, crunchy onions, green leaf lettuce, sliced red tomatoes and a fried egg. New food options at Truist Park Field of Greens (Section 129): Grilled ciabatta loaded with roasted veggies, red pepper aioli and collard-green gremolata. Served with salt and vinegar chips. New food options at Truist Park Low Country Crunch (Section 113, 1871 Grill): Six Jumbo shrimp coated in crispy coconut breading and fried golden. Served with chili aioli and a lemon wedge. New food options at Truist Park A-Town Melt (Sections 313, 343, Braves Market): A cheesy, spicy chicken melt loaded with creamy pepper jack fondue and toasted to perfection on muffaletta bread. New food options at Truist Park The Baffle (Near Section 113, 1871 Grill): Slow-smoked brisket smothered in rich truffle cheese sauce, piled onto a crispy golden pocket and finished with savory seasoning. New food options at Truist Park Peach Dingers (Sections 138, 320, Coop’s Championship Chicken): Crispy egg rolls filled with warm cinnamon-spiced peach cobbler and caramel sauce. New food options at Truist Park The Walk-Off (Blue Moon Beer Garden): Flaky, buttery puff pastry filled with marinara-braised meatballs and melted mozzarella – baked to a golden finish. New food options at Truist Park Blooperito (Sections 215, 239): Deep-fried burrito with chipotle-spiced beef, cotija cheese, fresh pico de gallo and a signature, house-made sauce. New food options at Truist Park The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. South End Trading Company South End Trading Company, located inside the Right Field Gate at Truist Park, is a new store where Braves fans can connect with their heroes on the diamond and commemorate the shared experience of a day at the ballpark with family and friends. Fans can find a mix of unique collectibles from current and former Braves greats, exclusive game-used memorabilia, and one-of-a-kind mementos fans. South End Trading Company South End Trading Company, located inside the Right Field Gate at Truist Park, is a new store where Braves fans can connect with their heroes on the diamond and commemorate the shared experience of a day at the ballpark with family and friends. Fans can find a mix of unique collectibles from current and former Braves greats, exclusive game-used memorabilia, and one-of-a-kind mementos fans. South End Trading Company South End Trading Company, located inside the Right Field Gate at Truist Park, is a new store where Braves fans can connect with their heroes on the diamond and commemorate the shared experience of a day at the ballpark with family and friends. Fans can find a mix of unique collectibles from current and former Braves greats, exclusive game-used memorabilia, and one-of-a-kind mementos fans.

ATHLETICS VS. ATLANTA BRAVES

Monday, March 30 at 7:15 p.m.

All Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:

Plaza Entertainment begins at 5:00 p.m.

Pregame Ceremony:

National Anthem: Sope Creek Elementary School

Tuesday, March 31 at 7:15 p.m.

All Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:

Plaza Entertainment begins at 5:00 p.m.

Giveaways and Promotions:

Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola: The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year bobblehead in recognition of his award from the 2025 season.

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive a Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year bobblehead in recognition of his award from the 2025 season. Pregame Ceremony:

On-Field Ceremony: 2025 MLB Player Awards Ceremony (Olson, Dubón, Acuña Jr., and Baldwin)

2025 MLB Player Awards Ceremony (Olson, Dubón, Acuña Jr., and Baldwin)

Fans should arrive early for a special ceremony recognizing the Braves players who earned various league honors for the 2025 season.



National Anthem: Bullard Elementary School

Wednesday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m.

All Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

Pregame Entertainment in The Battery Atlanta:

Plaza Entertainment begins at 10:30 a.m.

Giveaways and Promotions:

Science Education Day Ticket Package: As part of our Science Education Day, participating schools will enjoy a pregame science presentation by Michael Green the Science Machine at 9:45 a.m. Details available at Braves.com/packages.

As part of our Science Education Day, participating schools will enjoy a pregame science presentation by Michael Green the Science Machine at 9:45 a.m. Details available at Braves.com/packages. Pregame Ceremony:

National Anthem: Alexander High School and FairPlay Middle School

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