Atlanta Braves opening day: What to know about 2026 season opener against Kansas City Royals

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s Opening Day for the Atlanta Braves and for the first time since 2022, the Braves get to open the season at home.

The Braves host the Kansas City Royals for their first series of 2026 season. The franchise begins a new era under manager Walt Weiss, but will also look back at 60 years of Braves baseball in Atlanta.

LIVE Team 2 Coverage from Truist Park, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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GAME INFORMATION

First pitch: 7:15 p.m.; gates open two hours before first pitch. Chris Sale will take the mound for the Braves.

Pregame festivities: Fans are invited to line the streets of The Battery Atlanta for the Braves Walk starting at 4 p.m. The Braves will also hold a special on-field presentation at 6:40 p.m. to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their move to Atlanta.

Giveaways: All fans in attendance will receive a magnetic schedule of the 2026 season and a rally towel.

Weather: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we’ll be at near-record highs for Friday.

0 of 26 New food options at Truist Park The Bat Flip (Section 113): Seven inches of toasted brioche stacked with two pounds of seasoned hand-formed beef patties, braised short rib, crispy pork belly, melted cheese, crunchy onions, green leaf lettuce, sliced red tomatoes and a fried egg. New food options at Truist Park Field of Greens (Section 129): Grilled ciabatta loaded with roasted veggies, red pepper aioli and collard-green gremolata. Served with salt and vinegar chips. New food options at Truist Park Low Country Crunch (Section 113, 1871 Grill): Six Jumbo shrimp coated in crispy coconut breading and fried golden. Served with chili aioli and a lemon wedge. New food options at Truist Park A-Town Melt (Sections 313, 343, Braves Market): A cheesy, spicy chicken melt loaded with creamy pepper jack fondue and toasted to perfection on muffaletta bread. New food options at Truist Park The Baffle (Near Section 113, 1871 Grill): Slow-smoked brisket smothered in rich truffle cheese sauce, piled onto a crispy golden pocket and finished with savory seasoning. New food options at Truist Park Peach Dingers (Sections 138, 320, Coop’s Championship Chicken): Crispy egg rolls filled with warm cinnamon-spiced peach cobbler and caramel sauce. New food options at Truist Park The Walk-Off (Blue Moon Beer Garden): Flaky, buttery puff pastry filled with marinara-braised meatballs and melted mozzarella – baked to a golden finish. New food options at Truist Park Blooperito (Sections 215, 239): Deep-fried burrito with chipotle-spiced beef, cotija cheese, fresh pico de gallo and a signature, house-made sauce. New food options at Truist Park The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. The Launching Pad at Truist Park Launching Pad: Located in left field above Sections 147 and 149, the Launching Pad will showcase décor honoring the Braves’ storied home run history and offer unique hosting opportunities for groups, complete with a complimentary classic ballpark fare buffet and a signature bar. The new area includes six private, open-air boxes which offer seating opportunities for 20 to 25 fans each. The boxes can also be combined to create a customized experience for larger gatherings. South End Trading Company South End Trading Company, located inside the Right Field Gate at Truist Park, is a new store where Braves fans can connect with their heroes on the diamond and commemorate the shared experience of a day at the ballpark with family and friends. Fans can find a mix of unique collectibles from current and former Braves greats, exclusive game-used memorabilia, and one-of-a-kind mementos fans. South End Trading Company South End Trading Company, located inside the Right Field Gate at Truist Park, is a new store where Braves fans can connect with their heroes on the diamond and commemorate the shared experience of a day at the ballpark with family and friends. Fans can find a mix of unique collectibles from current and former Braves greats, exclusive game-used memorabilia, and one-of-a-kind mementos fans. South End Trading Company South End Trading Company, located inside the Right Field Gate at Truist Park, is a new store where Braves fans can connect with their heroes on the diamond and commemorate the shared experience of a day at the ballpark with family and friends. Fans can find a mix of unique collectibles from current and former Braves greats, exclusive game-used memorabilia, and one-of-a-kind mementos fans.

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