Cobb County

Atlanta Braves opening day: What to know about 2026 season opener against Kansas City Royals

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves (right) celebrates with Matt Olson #28 after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images) (Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s Opening Day for the Atlanta Braves and for the first time since 2022, the Braves get to open the season at home.

The Braves host the Kansas City Royals for their first series of 2026 season. The franchise begins a new era under manager Walt Weiss, but will also look back at 60 years of Braves baseball in Atlanta.

LIVE Team 2 Coverage from Truist Park, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GAME INFORMATION

First pitch: 7:15 p.m.; gates open two hours before first pitch. Chris Sale will take the mound for the Braves.

Pregame festivities: Fans are invited to line the streets of The Battery Atlanta for the Braves Walk starting at 4 p.m. The Braves will also hold a special on-field presentation at 6:40 p.m. to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their move to Atlanta.

Giveaways: All fans in attendance will receive a magnetic schedule of the 2026 season and a rally towel.

Weather: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we’ll be at near-record highs for Friday.

0 of 26

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read