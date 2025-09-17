Former Athens hockey player dies in car accident at 25

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada — Orca Wiesblatt, a former forward for the Athens Rock Lobsters, passed away at the age of 25 following a traffic accident in British Columbia, Canada early Sunday morning.

Wiesblatt was a key player for the Athens Rock Lobsters during their inaugural season, contributing significantly with 42 points in 37 games.

His energy, grit and infectious smile made him a beloved figure both on and off the ice.

“Orca will always be remembered as one of the players who helped set the tone for our franchise in its very first season,” said Scott Hull, President of Athens Rock Lobsters. “His passion for the game and his infectious energy made him a fan favorite and a true teammate.”

Born in Calgary, Alberta, Wiesblatt’s hockey journey began with the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. Despite facing challenges with injuries in the SPHL, he became a cornerstone of the Athens Rock Lobsters’ first team.

This past season, Wiesblatt signed with the Allen Americans in the ECHL, continuing his pursuit of the game he loved.

His former head coach, Steve Martinson, remembered him as a skilled player and a momentum-changing hitter. Wiesblatt’s story was also shaped by his extraordinary family.

As the son of two deaf parents, he grew up in a home built on perseverance and strength, alongside his three brothers who also pursued professional hockey.

A fundraiser is being organized to support the Wiesblatt family during this difficult time, aiming to help cover memorial expenses and ease the financial burdens they face.

Click here if you would like to donate.

