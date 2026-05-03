Food That Rocks Sandy Springs returns to City Springs this June

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Taste of Atlanta’s annual Food That Rocks Sandy Springs is returning to City Springs on Thursday, June 4, spotlighting the neighborhood’s diverse and ever-growing culinary scene.

The four-hour event brings together more than 25 Sandy Springs restaurants for a night of chef-driven bites, craft cocktail tasting, interactive sponsor experiences, and live music from Band X. Tickets are on sale now.

Advance purchase is encouraged since Food That Rocks Sandy Springs sells out annually. Guests must be 21 and older. Valid ID is required at check-in. The event is rain or shine with no refunds or exchanges.

Taste That Rocks details

All ticket holders receive all-inclusive, unlimited food and dessert tastings, with local beer, wine, and craft cocktails. There’s also live music from Atlanta-based Band X, engaging sponsor activations, and fun photo experiences.

Participating restaurants include Breadwinner, Cubano’s ATL, il Giallo, Sunnyside Pizzeria, and Yalda.

Attendees can meet local chefs and vote for their favorite bite and sip. Awards will include best taste, best dessert, and best beverage.

VIP ticket holders gain exclusive access to the Publix VIP Lounge an hour early and receive a swag bag, limited to one per household.

The official nonprofit of Food That Rocks is Second Helpings Atlanta, a food rescue organization whose mission is to end hunger and food waste in the metro Atlanta area by rescuing healthy, nutritious surplus food and distributing it to those in need.

Taste of Atlanta Founder Dale DeSena said Sandy Springs restaurants get to show off to their neighbors at the event.

“Food That Rocks continues to celebrate both longtime favorites and new restaurants that we are so excited to have in Sandy Springs,” DeSena said. “It’s always a beautiful and uplifting night to spend with friends or family sharing food, drinks, and the unique ability to connect face-to-face with the chefs and their teams that make this city so unique.”

The nonprofit Community Assistance Center is also a partner this year. The organization is the largest human services organization in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody and plays a critical role in preventing hunger and homelessness. It offers a platform that enables neighbors to help others in need.

In 2026, Taste of Atlanta will celebrate its 25th anniversary and present three signature culinary experiences: Food That Rocks Sandy Springs, Grand Tasting Alpharetta, and Grand Tasting Midtown.

Learn about the participating restaurants and sponsors making the event possible.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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