Floyd County man charged in deadly crash which killed motorcyclist, arrest warrants say

ROME, Ga. — A Floyd County man was charged with fatally hitting a motorcyclist on Sept. 14 in Rome, Ga.

According to arrest warrants, Benjamin John Godfrey, of Rome, was driving a Chevrolet Colorado truck when he failed to yield at a stop sign.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The warrants say Godfrey was stopped at a stop sign on Shannon Road, then drove into the path of an oncoming motorcycle traveling north on State Route 53.

The motorcycle crashed into Godfrey’s truck, killing the driver.

Godfrey was charged with misdemeanor failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign and misdemeanor second-degree vehicular homicide.

TRENDING STORIES:

Law enforcement officers identified the victim of the crash as Bradley Marc Sharpe, of Cave Spring.

Warrants for Godfrey’s arrest were issued on Oct. 4.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Person stuck in van after large tree falls across Cobb County roadway, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group