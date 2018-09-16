Florence now a tropical depression; scattered showers, gusts possible in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. - Florence has weakened to a tropical depression, but flash flooding and major flooding are still concerns for the Carolinas, according to Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls.
The latest advisory shows Florence moving west at 8 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.
As Florence moves to the west, parts of Georgia will feel some remnants of the storm. Light showers are already moving into the metro Atlanta.
In Georgia, a wind advisory issued for Rabun and Habersham counties has been extended to 6 p.m. Sunday. Gusts up to 40 MPH will be possible mainly above 3,000 feet, Walls said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App]
We'll continue to track Florence and its impact across the southeast on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM
On and off showers in association with #Florence could impact Sunday plans, especially in NE and E GA. I'm not expecting strong or severe storms. Clouds will keep temps down in the mid-80s for highs. I'm tracking the rain moving in starting at 6AM! #gawx pic.twitter.com/xlQT028sdZ— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 16, 2018
Florence has brought catastrophic flooding to North Carolina and South Carolina since it made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Thursday.
Some parts of North Carolina has seen over 30 inches of rain and the storm will dump even more rain on the state, causing rivers to crest.
Along with tremendous rainfall totals (which I'll be updating in the next hour), the WIND has been impressive, too. These are the peak gusts per state. #Florence is a weakening Depression this morning w/ sustained winds of 35 mph but rainfall is widespread pic.twitter.com/ojUYuOs9kt— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 16, 2018
At least 13 people have died as a result of Florence
Channel 2 WSB-TV is activating the “Convoy of Care” with our partners at Caring for Others, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, News 95.5 AM750 WSB, B98.5, KISS 104.1 and 97.1 FM to help the flood-ravaged communities of the Carolinas. Click here for more information.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}