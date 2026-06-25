Flags, face paint and fan pride fill Atlanta on World Cup match day

ATLANTA, Ga. — Long before the opening whistle, the sounds of Match Day echoed through downtown Atlanta.

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Air horns blared in celebration. Chants rolled through the streets. Fans draped flags around themselves as crowds gathered outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For many supporters, the day was about more than soccer.

It was about identity. It was about culture.

And for thousands of Haiti and Morocco fans, it was about seeing a piece of home on display in the heart of Atlanta.

“We are seeing our colors, our vibe, our people,” one Haiti supporter said. “We are hearing our music, our voices.”

Throughout the afternoon, bursts of Creole sparked cheers from nearby groups. Strangers exchanged high-fives. Some fans painted their faces while others wrapped themselves head-to-toe in their nation’s colors.

The energy transformed downtown into a celebration that stretched far beyond the stadium gates.

“Atlanta is a beautiful city, not gonna lie,” one festivalgoer said while taking in the crowds.

The city served as a backdrop for a global gathering, with supporters from different countries sharing sidewalks, restaurants and fan zones.

Every few minutes another chorus of cheers erupted as fans spotted fellow supporters making their way through the crowd.

The sound of familiar languages, songs and chants created moments of connection for those thousands of miles from home..

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