  • Fire at UGA dorm forces evacuations

    By: Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATHENS, Ga. - All students in a University of Georgia residence hall were evacuated overnight when the building caught fire.

    The fire at Boggs Hall was fully contained by crews with Athens-Clarke County fire by 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, university officials said on Twitter. 

    No one was injured, officials said. Staff in the student affairs department will be working directly with students affected.

    According to the university, the four-story residence hall has the capacity to house 160 students.

    Further details on damage to the building or to students’ property was not immediately available. Authorities have not said how the fire started.

