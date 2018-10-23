Fire at UGA dorm forces evacuations

ATHENS, Ga. - All students in a University of Georgia residence hall were evacuated overnight when the building caught fire.
The fire at Boggs Hall was fully contained by crews with Athens-Clarke County fire by 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, university officials said on Twitter.
A fire at UGA residential hall, Boggs Hall, has been fully contained by the Athens Clarke County fire department. All students at Boggs Hall have been evacuated. There is no indication of any injuries. Student Affairs will be working directly with students affected.— UGA (@universityofga) October 23, 2018
No one was injured, officials said. Staff in the student affairs department will be working directly with students affected.
According to the university, the four-story residence hall has the capacity to house 160 students.
Further details on damage to the building or to students’ property was not immediately available. Authorities have not said how the fire started.
