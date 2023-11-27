Final preparations underway at GSSU for Rosalynn Carter, students reflect on her impact

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — Sunday night, final preparations were underway as Georgia Southwestern State University prepared to honor their former student, Rosalynn Carter.

The former first lady died on Nov. 19 at her home in Plains, Georgia, just two days after she entered hospice care.

The Carter Center released the motorcade route for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez was on campus in Americus on Sunday night during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., right outside of the town of Plains where Mrs. Carter was born.

She truly had an impact on today’s students.

It has been more than 75 years since she walked the sidewalks and went into the buildings. Including the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers building where she continued her advocacy for those who needed a voice.

Drea Singleton, a student at Georgia Southwestern State University, said she wants to be able to bridge that connection for future athletes.

“I wanted to be able to bridge that connection between mental health and playing sports for future athletes that are coming up,” said Singleton.

Singleton is a 3rd year student, studying at the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers founded in 1987, courtesy of the first lady who was a student here in 1945.

Rosalynn was vice president of her class and a founding member of the Young Democrats Club. She was a commuter student who would travel to campus every day from nearby Plains, Georgia where she grew up.

Neal Weaver, president of GSSU, will be laying one of the wreaths to honor the former first lady.

“We pride ourselves on providing experiences to help you grow as an individual and this is one that not many people in the world will have,” said Weaver.

Two buildings on GSSU’s campus bear her name as part of the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex, with a bronze statue of Mrs. Carter placed in front.

It’s a spot where Alex Espitia, a student at GSSU, walks by as a member of the Jimmy Carter Leadership Academy, another Carter legacy.

“I have to know that I have to carry on my own legacy and have that be a part of me, and be able to put it on my resume and get a certificate. It’s going to be a great honor,” said Espitia.

Despite all her accomplishments, she will be known by the students on this campus as a champion for so many causes, including the food ministry she founded where they remember meeting her as she handed out food just like everyone else.

“I’ve never seen her just sit back and observe she wanted to be hands-on,” said Espitia.

“To have that memory of her just being like ‘Drea’ and I’m like ‘oh my gosh, the former first lady said my name’,” said Singleton.

The wreaths will be laid at the statue on Monday.

