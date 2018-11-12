  • 2 dead in fiery crash involving police car on Jonesboro Road at I-85 ramp

    By: Rikki Klaus

    Channel 2 Action News has confirmed two people have died in a fiery crash involving a police car n Union City. 

    It happened at Jonesboro Road at the ramp to I-85 northbound.

    Three people were taken to the hospital.

    The crash had several lanes blocked as police worked to clear the scene.

