2 dead in fiery crash involving police car on Jonesboro Road at I-85 ramp

Channel 2 Action News has confirmed two people have died in a fiery crash involving a police car n Union City.
It happened at Jonesboro Road at the ramp to I-85 northbound.
Three people were taken to the hospital.
The crash had several lanes blocked as police worked to clear the scene.
We are speaking to investigators and will continue to update this developing story on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
BREAKING: Union City Police say around 9:40, a police car (spokesman was unsure of which agency) was involved in a fiery incident with another vehicle. He says 2 confirmed dead; 3 hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/JNRPPq2vk5— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) November 12, 2018
