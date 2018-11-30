ATLANTA - Temperatures this morning are much milder than we've seen in the past week -- but rain and possible storms are coming this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said that scattered rain is moving through parts of north Georgia and metro Atlanta early this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Walls said that much heavier rain and storms will arrive Saturday.
If you're making plans for the weekend -- make sure you plan for rain. The rain and storms will continue through Saturday and into Sunday.
High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for much of metro Atlanta.
5:11AM Radar and Temp Check: This time yesterday, the temperature at ATL was 32°! I'm timing how long the warmer temps last and where the rain is headed - NEXT pic.twitter.com/Yur9dwkatQ— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) November 30, 2018
