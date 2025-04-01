FEMA wants Hurricane Helene survivors to be aware of resource help lines

ATLANTA — It’s been just over six months since Hurricane Helene struck Georgia.

Anniversaries of disasters can bring up painful memories and feelings of anxiety, fear, and hopelessness for survivors.

Survivors may also have nightmares or experience flashbacks or depression.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency encourages survivors to use one of the available crisis hotlines to get the support you need.

You can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-985-5990 24 hours a day to speak with a trained counselor.

They are also available online at samhsa.gov.

You can also speak to someone at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 24 hours a day, by calling or texting 988 or by visiting 988lifeline.org

The Crisis Text Line is available 24 hours a day. You can connect with a counselor by texting HOME to 741741. The service can be accessed by text, chat or on WhatsApp. Visit crisistextline.org for more information.

The NAMI HelpLine is a free service providing information, resource referrals, and support to people living with a mental health condition, their family members and caregivers, mental health providers, and anyone else. You can connect with a specialist by calling 800-950-NAMI (6264). You can also text “HelpLine” to 62640.

The Georgia Crisis & Access Line is staffed 24 hours a day by counselors who can connect callers with outpatient services, mobile crisis help, detoxification services, stabilization, and more. You can call them at 800-715-5225.

