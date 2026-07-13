Feds charge man with threatening Jews at Flock Safety headquarters

A Texas man has been federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill Jews at an Atlanta-based company, marking the fourth prosecution for antisemitic threats in the Northern District of Georgia within the last year.

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Jordan Nicholas Hadley, a 31-year-old from Houston, Texas, allegedly left a threatening voicemail for Flock Safety, the Georgia-based AI-powered public safety camera company, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

The message left in April said, “You’re a bunch of Jewish (expletive) who are breaking the Constitution. Film me and see what (expletive) happens. I’ll find you and I’ll (expletive) kill you.”

Hadley was arrested on July 9 on a criminal complaint.

“This incident reflects a broader pattern of hate, harassment, and intimidation that has no place in our communities,” Flock wrote in a statement to Channel 2. "Flock fully supports people making their voices heard through the democratic process and engaging in thoughtful debate about the role of technology, but threats of violence should never be part of that process.

The other three cases involving federal charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia for making antisemitic threats in the last year are being reviewed by the FBI.

Each defendant faces a potential sentence of up to five years in prison for transmitting threatening communications through interstate or foreign commerce.

Aaron John Sasser, 36, of Finksburg, Maryland allegedly sent numerous threatening messages to employees of PrizePicks, another Atlanta-based company, via its online customer service chat in April.

The messages allegedly contained graphic threats of violence and sexual assault, specifically targeting certain employees and their families in relation to their perceived Zionist beliefs.

Sasser was arrested on a criminal complaint and his charges are currently pending.

In July 2025, Matthew Alan Souza, 25, of Acworth, Georgia, posted multiple antisemitic threats on X.

Souza was detained and pled guilty to two counts of communicating interstate threats in June. Sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Christopher Robertson Christopher Robertson, 42, of Fairburn, Georgia, appeared in federal court on Monday after posting videos threatening Jews and Blacks on social media, as well as visiting several Jewish facilities across metro Atlanta.

Christopher Robertson, 43, of Fairburn, Georgia was arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly posting videos to social media threatening jews and visiting several Jewish facilities across metro Atlanta in August 2025.

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“Antisemitic hate has no place in Georgia or anywhere,” said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI’s work to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution includes the assurance to every single American that they are allowed to practice their religion without fear of threats or harm.”

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