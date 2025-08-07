Atlanta

No bond for man accused of antisemitic threats online, going to Atlanta synagogues

By Michael Seiden, WSB-TV
Christopher Robertson Christopher Robertson, 42, of Fairburn, Georgia, appeared in federal court on Monday after posting videos threatening Jews and Blacks on social media, as well as visiting several Jewish facilities across metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA — A man accused of posting anti-Semitic and racist threats on Facebook will remain in jail after a federal judge denied him bond today.

The FBI learned about the suspect when he began appearing at Jewish synagogues and other locations, raising concerns about his intentions, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported.

Officials said the suspect was found at the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta in Midtown, where security discovered him wandering around the parking lot of the secured area. He claimed to be the official spokesperson for the white race and demanded to speak with a high-ranking Jewish official.

