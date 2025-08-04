Man charged with threatening Blacks, Jews across metro ATL claims he’s ‘spokesperson’ for white race

ATLANTA — Christopher Robertson, 42, of Fairburn, Georgia, appeared in federal court on Monday after posting videos threatening Jews and Blacks on social media, as well as visiting several Jewish facilities across metro Atlanta.

Federal authorities said Robertson posted a series of videos online, where he made racial threats and claimed to be the “official spokesperson for the white race.”

On July 30, Robertson was seen wandering inside the secure parking area of the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, where he claimed he wanted to speak with a high-ranking Jewish official.

“The allegations against Robertson, which include menacing visits to Jewish facilities and vile online threats against Jews and Blacks, are of great concern,” said United States Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

After being asked to leave, Robertson drove to The Temple, a Jewish synagogue, where he made derogatory remarks about Jewish people and ranted about the decline of the white race.

Following these incidents, authorities discovered Robertson’s social media accounts containing antisemitic and threatening posts, including a video where he sang about violence against Jews.

On July 31, Robertson entered a Jewish Chabad building in Peachtree City, where staff barricaded themselves in an office while Robertson recorded the encounter and posted it online.

A federal warrant for Robertson’s arrest was issued on Aug. 1, after he posted another video threatening to murder Black people.

When the FBI attempted to arrest Robertson at his home, he barricaded himself inside before eventually surrendering.

In response to Robertson’s actions, increased security was implemented at approximately 80 Jewish facilities in and around Atlanta.

“Mr. Robertson’s alleged actions serve as a disturbing reminder of the terrifying hatred our Jewish communities encounter simply because of their beliefs,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Paul Brown said.

Robertson is being held in custody until his next hearing on Aug. 7. He is being charged with communicating interstate threats. a

