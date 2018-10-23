0 Federal subpoena targets records relating to crash involving Reed's security detail

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained a new federal subpoena in the corruption investigation into Atlanta City Hall.

The subpoena is for records relating to a 2016 car crash in Cobb County involving former Mayor Kasim Reed's security detail.

The crash happened the same month a Channel 2 Action News investigation documented the use of blue lights and sirens for nonemergencies by Reed's security detail.

Critics called it a public safety risk.

Days later, police released video from the crash involving Reed's SUV, in which the driver of the other car was injured. The video shows that the SUV's running lights and sirens were on. The security detail was trying to get the mayor to a meeting on time.

Channel 2's Aaron Diamant took the subpoena to a local legal expert, who broke down what the federal government is likely looking for.

Jessica Cino, of Georgia State University Law School, told Diamant that looking through a legal lens at the federal subpoena confirms a major new twist in the investigation.

"They're knocking on his door, basically, at this point," Cino said.

The owner of the other vehicle involved, Sabrina Hogan, publicly settled a property claim with the city for about $3,600. But the subpoena we got ordered Hogan's attorney, Hil Hughes, to turn over any settlement agreement, settlement payment or payout records, and the contact information for opposing council.

"I think there's definitely another type of settlement that they're looking for, and I think it is not related to the property," Cino said.

After the crash, the driver of the car, Michael Hogan, gave the city a notice of a personal injury claim, but the city attorney told Channel 2 Action News that the injury claim is still pending.

"This is about probably a hidden settlement. Where did those funds come from?" Cino asked.

All Hughes would tell Channel 2 Action News is that he got the subpoena and turned over documents.

"The feds don't seem like they're on a random fishing expedition, but it does seem that as they go they're finding new avenues to investigate, and this is one of those new avenues," Cino said.

Neither the U.S. attorney nor his lead prosecutor on the case would comment on the subpoena.

Former Mayor Kasim Reed has not responded to the email Diamant sent him Tuesday asking for his thoughts.

So far, the federal government's corruption probe has led to five guilty pleas.

