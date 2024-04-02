FBI regional office under heavy security after man rams through the gate

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after crashing into the main gate of the FBI Atlanta Field Office in Dekalb County.

On Monday during the noon hour, a man driving a red crossover SUV attempted to follow an FBI employee’s car as it entered the fence and gated parking lot. But he didn’t make it.

The gate closed and an iron tank block came out of the ground smashing the front end of the vehicle. Authorities said the suspects again attempted to ram the gates.

FBI agents quickly surrounded the vehicle and ordered him out of it.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with FBI agents on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“We can confirm a person rammed into the FBI Atlanta’s front gate shortly after noon. He was not associated with this facility. Several of our special agents passing by apprehended him,” said Assistant Atlanta FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Ellis.

Bomb detector technicians and robotic explosives-detecting devices searched the vehicle for possible explosives and weapons. None were found.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“His motives at this point are unknown,” said Ellis.

Ellis said the FBI trains in response to such attempted incursions at its facility field office.

“It’s a really serious thing to take on an FBI field office in this way. Because you are talking about hundreds of people armed, SWAT teams heavily armed. This could have turned into something really, really major if this particular suspect had other intentions. He could have had explosives in the car. He could have automatic weapons. You just don’t know,” said Former FBI Agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett.

Garret said investigators are working to determine a possible motive, and whether what happened was an isolated incident.

“Is this an attempt to harm the FBI or someone at the FBI? Is this someone who has mental health challenges or perhaps has substance abuse issues? Got disoriented. We have to see how this sorts out,” said Garrett.

The FBI did not release the name of the suspect.

He faces numerous federal and state charges.

The license plate of the vehicle he was driving was from South Carolina.

