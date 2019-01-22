FBI investigating Atlanta police officer-involved shooting

ATLANTA - Police confirms to Channel 2 Action News that there has been an officer-involved shooting in northwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened Tuesday morning near apartments on 3049 Middleton Road.
Atlanta police confirms that no officers were injured. The officer was serving as a part of a federal task force.
The FBI is investigating.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is at the scene at the Allen Hils Apartments where police have blocked off the area. She's seen an ambulance and and a prisoner transport van at the scene.
This is Allen Hills Apartments. An ambulance just pulled up. pic.twitter.com/rUVIFdLms1— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) January 22, 2019
We can see officers putting up crime scene tape at this apartment complex from the recreation center parking lot next door. We are not being allowed on the property. pic.twitter.com/9O5zyEejEr— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) January 22, 2019
FBI spokesperson isn’t releasing details yet on this morning’s officer-involved shooting. We will stay here until we know more pic.twitter.com/o0O5aKcaEq— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) January 22, 2019
