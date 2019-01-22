FULL LIST: Academy Awards announces Oscar nominees

The awards season is in full swing. This morning the Oscar nominees are being announced.
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favorite
Rachel Weir - The Favorite
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman
Sam Elliot - A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Animated Short
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlackkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlackkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
