FULL LIST: Academy Awards announces Oscar nominees

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The awards season is in full swing. This morning the Oscar nominees are being announced.

    Supporting Actress

    Amy Adams - Vice
    Marina de Tavira - Roma
    Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
    Emma Stone - The Favorite
    Rachel Weir - The Favorite

    Supporting Actor

    Mahershala Ali - Green Book
    Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman
    Sam Elliot - A Star is Born
    Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Sam Rockwell - Vice

    Animated Short

    Animal Behaviour
    Bao
    Late Afternoon
    One Small Step
    Weekends

    Live Action Short

    Detainment
    Fauve
    Marguerite
    Mother
    Skin

    Original Score

    Black Panther
    BlackkKlansman
    If Beale Street Could Talk
    Isle of Dogs
    Mary Poppins Returns

    Visual Effects

    Avengers: Infinity War
    Christopher Robin
    First Man
    Ready Player One
    Solo: A Star Wars Story

    Animated Feature Film

    Incredibles 2
    Isle of Dogs
    Mirai
    Ralph Breaks the Internet
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Adapted Screenplay

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
    BlackkKlansman
    Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    If Beale Street Could Talk
    A Star is Born

    Original Screenplay

    The Favourite
    First Reformed
    Green Book
    Roma
    Vice

    Best Picture

    Black Panther
    BlackkKlansman
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    The Favourite
    Green Book
    Roma
    A Star is Born
    Vice

