Metro Atlanta school temporarily placed on lockdown after weapon reported at school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school was temporarily placed on a red alert lockdown after reports there was a weapon on campus.
The Cobb County School District said a red alert was issued for Sprayberry High School after reports there was a gun found at the school.
Police responded quickly, putting the school on lockdown and searching for the weapon.
District officials told Channel 2 Action News that no weapon was found and the school is no longer under lockdown.
