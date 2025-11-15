FBI increases reward to $20K for information in 2021 homicide

ATLANTA — The FBI has increased the reward to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the 2021 homicide of Amit Patel in Columbus.

Amit Patel was killed on Dec. 6, 2021, outside a bank on Buena Vista Road in Columbus. The incident involved two suspects who used a stolen Toyota Tacoma to flee the scene after the shooting.

On the day of the incident, Patel was visiting the bank to deposit money from his business when he was approached by the suspects. One suspect got out of the vehicle and shot Patel, who died at the scene.

HOMICIDE PATEL COLUMBUS A screenshot from surveillance video shows the stolen Toyota Tacoma as it left the scene of the homicide. (Source: FBI)

The suspects fled in a stolen Toyota Tacoma with missing license plates, taking all the money Patel had with him.

The FBI and Columbus Police are actively seeking information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects. They have released surveillance images of the stolen vehicle as it left the scene.

The increased reward highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to solve the case and bring justice for Patel and his family.

If you have any information concerning this case, contact the FBI’s Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Columbus Police Department Homicide line at (706) 225-3161.

You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

