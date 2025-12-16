VIDEO: Suspects lead deputies on multi-county chase

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people from metro Atlanta are facing a laundry list of charges after leading Fayette County deputies on a multi-county chase earlier this month.
It happened on Dec. 10.
Fayette County authorities said the chase began at Highway 138 and Highway 314 eastbound just before Clayton County.
Deputy Waters was attempting to pull a van over with Terrico Williams, 48, of Riverdale, and passenger Deona Williams, 20, of Atlanta inside.
The sheriff’s office said the suspects did not stop, leading to a chase.
Dashcam video released by the sheriff’s office shows the van going in and out of a parking lot before traveling onto Highway 85 near Lake Ridge Parkway.
Deputy Waters performed a PIT maneuver, causing the van to come to a stop.
Video shows the driver hopping out before being arrested.
The pair was booked into the Fayette County jail and charged with the following:
Deona Williams
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of meth
- Trafficking meth
- Pursuit
Terrico Williams
- Fleeing
- Tag light violation
- Two counts of driving on the wrong side of the road
- Possession of meth
- Obstruction
- Crossing state lines
- Trafficking meth
- Possession of marijuana
- Driving while license is suspended
- Pursuit
