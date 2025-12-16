VIDEO: Suspects lead deputies on multi-county chase

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people from metro Atlanta are facing a laundry list of charges after leading Fayette County deputies on a multi-county chase earlier this month.

It happened on Dec. 10.

Fayette County authorities said the chase began at Highway 138 and Highway 314 eastbound just before Clayton County.

Deputy Waters was attempting to pull a van over with Terrico Williams, 48, of Riverdale, and passenger Deona Williams, 20, of Atlanta inside.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects did not stop, leading to a chase.

Dashcam video released by the sheriff’s office shows the van going in and out of a parking lot before traveling onto Highway 85 near Lake Ridge Parkway.

Deputy Waters performed a PIT maneuver, causing the van to come to a stop.

Video shows the driver hopping out before being arrested.

The pair was booked into the Fayette County jail and charged with the following:

Deona Williams

Possession of marijuana

Possession of meth

Trafficking meth

Pursuit

Terrico Williams

Fleeing

Tag light violation

Two counts of driving on the wrong side of the road

Possession of meth

Obstruction

Crossing state lines

Trafficking meth

Possession of marijuana

Driving while license is suspended

Pursuit

