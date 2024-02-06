Video shows drunk driver crash into Peachtree City police car

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A police officer is alright after a drunk driver caused a crash involving the officer’s car.

Peachtree City police say a patrol supervisor was nearing the end of his shift on Monday night when a drunk driver made a left turn right in the way of his cruiser.

A brief video from the officer’s dash camera was released on Tuesday. It shows a white SUV cross right in front of the police car moments before it smashes into the SUV.

There are no details on the condition of the other driver, but police say the officer is a little sore, but otherwise uninjured.

They say it was the third DUI on Monday.

Police added that since the pandemic, DUI arrests have risen more than 200% from before the pandemic in Peachtree City.

So far in 2024, DUIs are up 36% from this time last year.

