Video shows carjacking suspect get arrested during wild Fayette chase, crash from different angles

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Citizens get different points of view after Fayette County deputies arrested a teenager carjacking suspect last week.

It all began on March 11 around 2 p.m. when deputies were notified of a stolen car coming from DeKalb County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials state that the victim in a silver Honda Civic had been carjacked at gunpoint earlier in the morning.

Deputy Fisher spotted the car on Highway 85 South and Stonewall Avenue and tried to stop it.

Multiple dash cameras and body cameras show the chase involving the sheriff’s office and Fayetteville police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputy Akin took the lead on the chase and followed the suspect as he crashed into road signs, mailboxes and an SUV.

Deputies say the suspect had a gun but surrendered when he saw that he was surrounded.

The suspect is charged with theft by receiving, fleeing, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor. He also faces multiple charges in DeKalb County.

The suspect is only 14 years old. His identity was not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia school choice bill giving students $6,500 voucher to switch closer to becoming law

©2023 Cox Media Group