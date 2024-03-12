DeKalb carjacking suspect arrested after short chase, crash into car in another county

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A young suspect was arrested after an alleged carjacking started in DeKalb County and finished in Fayette County.

On Monday afternoon, Fayette deputies received a notification that a stolen car could be making its way into the county. Shortly after, deputies found the car and attempted a traffic stop before the suspect sped away.

The suspect led deputies on a short pursuit through a residential neighborhood before crashing into another car at the intersection of Rahma and Redwine Road.

Deputies said the suspect then exited the vehicle with a gun in his hand but eventually surrendered.

DeKalb police are continuing to investigate this incident. They have not released the name and age of the suspect, but described the suspect as a “juvenile.”

The Fayetteville Police Department also responded to the incident.

