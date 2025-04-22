THC-infused candy, snacks mimic popular brands as metro Atlanta parents issued warning

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is giving parents a heads-up about the number of THC-infused products popping up in the community.

Deputies say during a recent traffic stop, they recovered a large number of THC-infused products that were disguised as candy and snacks.

Some of the products mimicked Skittles, Doritos, Oreos, Starburst, Chips Ahoy and more.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Packaging the THC-infused products with bright colors and familiar logos with slight changes can make it easy for children to mistake them for the real thing.

The sheriff’s office urges parents to keep a close eye on their children and what they’re eating.

"Your children may also be bringing these disguised drugs home to hide them from the adults in their lives. Please take the time to educate yourself and your children on the differences between regular candy and THC-infused products," they wrote.

Symptoms of THC ingestion can include increased heart rate, confusion or anxiety.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group