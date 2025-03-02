Suspect arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City police arrested a suspect shortly after midnight after an hours-long standoff.

On Saturday evening, police served an arrest warrant to a suspect near Ridge View Court and Steven’s Entry in Peachtree City.

After the suspect refused to come out for officers, the SWAT Unit was called in.

Police were able to arrest the suspect at around 12:18 a.m.

They have not yet released the identity of the suspect or the charges against them.

