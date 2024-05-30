No parking signs go up ahead of Rick Ross car show, thousands expected to attend

Thousands of people will head to the Rick Ross Car Show in Fayette County on Saturday.

For neighbors who live nearby, that means miles of traffic, being stuck inside their homes and maybe watching people parachuting into the show.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office about what everyone should prepare for.

Last year, buses with deputy escorts shuttled thousands through traffic along Ga. 279 heading to the grounds of Ross’ Fayette County estate.

Kevin Spencer Jr. attended the car show and said that the sheriff’s office had a better handle of traffic than they did in 2022.

“It was fantastic. It was clean, it was organized,” Spencer Jr. told Griffin.

More than 6,000 car enthusiasts showed up last year, according to the sheriff’s office. But despite their best efforts, some neighbors were still frustrated with traffic and people parking on the side of the road.

This year, no parking signs have been posted days in advance.

Patricia and David Wimberly live right across the road from the Rick Ross mansion. While they aren’t looking forward to the traffic jams and noise on Saturday, they understand folks wanting to have a good time.

“It’s noisy but it’s good. It’s just one night. We can live with it. People party around here all the time,” Patricia said.

“We did our partying through the years,” David said.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy station will be set up at every road block for fast response times if needed.

