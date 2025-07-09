Metro Atlanta food bank sending relief supplies to Texas after deadly floods

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Supplies are on their way from Georgia to Texas to help relief and recovery efforts after deadly flooding.

Channel 2’s Wendy Corona was in Peachtree City, where volunteers were hard at work packing up food boxes and hygiene kits.

Midwest Food Bank is working to make a difference in the relief effort with their army of volunteers, who know right now the need is in Texas where people were affected by catastrophic flooding over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Patrick Burke, the Executive Director of the Georgia Division for Midwest Food Bank, told Channel 2 Action News that the organization is positioned with 10 divisions to help fight hunger and lend a hand in disaster relief across the United States.

He said two truckloads have already made their way to the hardest hit area of Texas affected by the flooding.

RELATED STORIES:

“To fill up one tractor trailer, it takes 1,040 boxes,” Burke said.

About 26 pallets of food boxes, and more, are on the way thanks to donations of food and what Burke said was an astonishing amount of volunteers.

“Those 6,000 people allow us to do what we do,” Burk said.

People like Mark Hicks, who retired from Delta Air Lines fives years ago, volunteer to push the relief mission forward.

Hicks told Channel 2 Action News that he was drawn to the faith-based mission of Midwest Food Bank.

“We believe in something bigger than ourselves here,” Hicks said. “It gives you a sense of purpose when you retire.”

Right now, the need is in Texas, but wherever the need is, the team is ready to mobilize and bring people a bit of relief.

“Just the thought of working on His mission is very satisfying for a lot of our volunteers,” Burke said.

“Giving back and knowing you’re helping somebody is very rewarding,” Hicks said.

Midwest Food Bank’s Georgia division will deliver more than $36 million worth of food items this year and they can use your help, either with volunteering or donations.

The organization said they’ve seen a 20% increase in need in Georgia, just compared to last year.

To give a donation for recovery efforts through Midwest Food Bank, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group