Metro Atlanta city reviewing parking ordinance for golf carts, off-street vehicle parking

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City officials are reviewing new regulations for parking across the city, particularly involving non-traditional vehicles.

According to documents from the planning commission, Peachtree City would put new rules in place for how golf carts and other nontraditional vehicles can be parked throughout the city.

The updated regulations would also set new rules for off-street parking for other vehicles, meant to “reflect evolving transportation modes, development practices and parking demand.”

Should the updated regulations pass, developers would need to modify how they plan parking spaces at new buildings and facilities.

The proposed changes include an option for developers to substitute five standard parking spaces for five spaces for golf carts.

If a developer does substitute the spaces, the golf cart-designated spots must be immediately adjacent to handicap parking spaces and must include appropriate signage.

Additionally, the council requested that zoning codes be revised to include provisions for bicycle parking and racks in close proximity to any golf cart parking spots.

City staff analysis said “The proposed revisions will address appropriate placement, minimum standards, and compatibility with existing parking layouts to ensure safety, accessibility, and functional integration within development sites.”

The city also directed staff to review potential changes for off-street parking minimums, related to reductions of off-street parking accounting for changes in use following the COVID-19 pandemic and increased availability of hybrid or remote jobs.

The vote on the updates was deferred until a March 23 meeting.

