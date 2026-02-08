Georgia Senate adopts resolution honoring multi-Grammy nominated musician

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Senate adopted a resolution honoring a multi-Grammy nominated artist and Georgia resident on Friday.

Senate Resolution 710 was proposed to honor Rick Ross, born William Roberts, the rapper known for his breakout hit “Hustlin” in 2006.

Ross has lived in the metro Atlanta area for several, moving to a large compound called “The Promise Land” in Fayette County in 2014, according to property records.

According to SR 710, Ross’ contributions as a musician, empire builder, community leader and cultural power house have helped shape hip-hop over the past 20 years.

Ross’ work as a “renowned international entrepreneur” and the annual Rick Ross Car and Bike Show and various successes in business and authorship influenced the resolution to recognize and commend Ross for his music, business and cultural impacts in Georgia.

The resolution is supported by 13 lawmakers from the metro Atlanta area, including several Democratic party leaders in the Georgia Senate.

