Free coding workshop for kids happening Wednesday in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Peachtree City Library is holding a free “coding for kids” workshop on Wednesday.

The workshop will be hosted by Code Ninjas Peachtree City and will be held at the library at 2 p.m.

It is designed for children ages six through nine and will introduce young learners to coding through age-appropriate, hands-on activities.

While the kids are learning, parents will have the opportunity to learn more about their programs.

No experience is necessary, but registration is required.

Visit the Peachtree City Library’s website to register.

