Fox tests positive for rabies in Peachtree City, child bitten

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City officials announced a fox had tested positive for rabies after biting a child on July 23 at a home on Log House Road.

Now, city officials say the animal tested positive for rabies, which testing by the Georgia Department of Public Health Library confirmed.

According to city officials, a mother and two of her children were in their driveway with their two small dogs when a fox came out from under one of their family’s vehicles.

The fox had, according to officials, previously been seen or interacted with by other residents in the area multiple times.

While the family “scooped up the dogs,” officials said the fox started “nipping at the heels of one of the children, biting the child several times” as they tried to go inside the house for safety.

Bonnie Turner, Environmental Health Manager for Fayette County, urges everyone to take the precautions needed to keep themselves, their families, and their pets safe from contracting rabies

“One of the best ways to avoid rabies exposure is to stay away from unfamiliar dogs, cats, and wild animals, even though this Peachtree City family’s experience shows that some encounters may be unavoidable,” the city said in a statement.

If you see an animal that appears sick, overly aggressive or behaving strangely, call Fayette County Animal Control at 770-631-7210 or the Peachtree City Police Department’s non-emergency line at 770-487-8866.

You can also reach out to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division at 800-366-2661.

