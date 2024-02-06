Fayette deputies recover almost 2 pounds of drugs, a firearm during traffic stop after crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County deputy recovered close to two pounds of marijuana and a firearm, as well as several drug-related objects after a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, Omolayo Adenrele was involved in a vehicle crash on Highway 85 North.

When deputies arrived at the scene to investigate the crash, a sheriff’s office investigator found 1.83 pounds of marijuana, a pistol and drug-related items in the vehicle.

Now, Adenrele faces charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession or use of drug-related objects and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Discussing the incident, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office released images of the items recovered from Adenrele’s car, saying “If you’re going to drive around with 831 grams of marijuana, a pistol, and an abundance of drug-related objects, it might be best to avoid collisions with other vehicles.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Attorneys say Young Thug flashing gang signs doesn’t mean he’s actually in a gang An APD gang detective says that just because someone is a rapper and signed to a music label, does not mean they can’t be part of a gang.

©2023 Cox Media Group