Mother, teen daughter killed; infant, 6-year-old airlifted in Georgia crash

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — A mother and her 16-year-old daughter are dead following a crash in Elbert County.
The wreck happened near the intersection of Jones Ferry Rd and Athens Hwy in Elberton around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The Elbert County coroner said Breanna Parham, 33, and daughter Rhiana Ramey, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The Georgia State Patrol says a 6-year-old and a 2-week-old that were in the truck with the mother and daughter had to be airlifted to a hospital in Greenville.
A 4-year-old and two others received non-life-threatening injuries, the coroner’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
