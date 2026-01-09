Fayette County sends out warning about someone posing as water system employee to enter homes

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Water System is warning residents about an impersonator posing as a water system employee in an attempt to collect a water sample from a customer’s home.

FCWS reminds residents that its employees will never ask to enter a home for sample collection or any other reason.

All FCWS employees can be identified by their uniforms and always carry employee identification cards.

Impersonation incidents can pose safety risks, which is why FCWS is emphasizing the importance of verifying any person claiming to represent the water system.

Legitimate employees always operate marked FCWS or Fayette County vehicles.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. They can do so by calling 770-461-1146 or by emailing water@fayettecountyga.gov.

