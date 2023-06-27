2 accused of running ‘paper plant,’ use fake checks to swindle victims out of $80,000, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A man and a woman are facing multiple charges including fraud after deputies said they produced a “paper plant” and scammed victims out of more than $80,000.

On June 20, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant on Oak Street in Fayetteville.

Deputies said Rydrickus Daniels, 33, and Melaney Cooper, 34, both of Fayetteville, were operating what police refer to as a “paper plant,” where they reportedly manufactured fake checks.

During the search, Fayette County authorities said they found more than $80,000 in counterfeit checks and countless stolen identities been used to defraud the U.S. financial systems during the early stages of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects are a part of check fraud schemes which include victims statewide and in surrounding states.

According to Fayette County officials, investigators believe this type of crime is from the theft of checks from the mail system.

The stolen checks are reportedly often duplicated and marketed through social media applications and mobile deposits into “ghost accounts.”

The pair are currently behind bars at the Fayette County Jail. Both Daniels and Cooper are charged with identity fraud, exploitation of elder persons, forgery and manufacturing fictitious documents.

