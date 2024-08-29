Fayette County Sheriff’s Office introduces new investigators including a K-9 unit

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — K9 handler investigator Nelson and K9 officer Echo have joined the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO posted the duo on its Facebook page Wednesday.

K9 Echo is one of its full-service K9 officers, who has been serving alongside the team for a year and a half.

The sheriff’s office said the Dutch Shepherd brings “a wealth of skills and enthusiasm” to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Echo’s favorite activity is catching the bad guys, showcasing his keen sense of smell and agility in tracking down suspects.

“When it comes to treats, Echo is a food enthusiast at heart and enjoys any type of treat that comes his way. His favorite toy is his Kong, which he loves to play with during his downtime.” the Facebook post read.

FCSO said Echo has “boundless energy and a strong drive to protect and serve.”

“Echo is always ready to jump into action and fulfill his duties as a valued member of our team. We are grateful to have Echo by our side, ensuring the safety and security of our community with his unwavering dedication and loyalty,” the post read.

