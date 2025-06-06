Father accused of killing 3 daughters in Washington served at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Fort Benning confirmed that a man being sought by authorities in Washington in connection with his three daughters’ deaths served at the Georgia Army post.

Travis Caleb Decker, 32, served at Fort Benning from 2018 to 2020, the Public Affairs Office said.

He was an infantryman, earning the Expert Infantryman Badge and completing the Airborne course while at Fort Benning.

Authorities in Washington state are still searching for Decker one week after he and his daughters didn’t return from a planned custody visit, our sister station KIRO reports.

Authorities found Becker’s three girls dead Monday.

The bodies of 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn and 5-year-old Olivia were discovered Monday near Decker’s unoccupied truck near a campground in Leavenworth, Wash., KIRO said.

Peityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker (Washington State Patrol)

The attorney for Whitney Decker, Travis Decker’s ex-wife, told ABC News that Decker struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and lacked mental health help.

His ex-wife feels the system “let Travis down,” attorney Arianna Cozart told ABC News. “If somebody would have provided Travis with the help that he needed, those girls would be alive.”

The attorney also told ABC News “there were no red flags” before he and the girls disappeared.

Officials said Decker could be traveling along the famed Pacific Crest Trail, ABC News reports.

Law enforcement officials have warned people in the rural area to keep their windows and doors locked.

Deputies with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state have released multiple photos and a surveillance video of Decker in the hopes that someone might recognize him, KIRO reports.

