Father of 4 falls into manhole, dies while working plumbing job at Ga. high school

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he fell into a manhole.

Floyd County police officials told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday that Robert Hall was on working with a plumbing contractor at Armuchee High School when he slipped and fell into a maintenance hole.

When officers arrived, they found Hall unconscious at the bottom of the manhole. After he was pulled from the maintenance hole, he was pronounced dead.

Floyd County School officials sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you all of a situation that occurred. On July 12, 2023, our school system learned about the death of an employee of an outside contracting company who was working a job site at Armuchee High School’s campus. This accident has impacted our school system family and stakeholders in many ways and we are actively sending support to those directly affected by this. We have extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family during this time. We also understand this is a difficult time for the company who lost this employee, and we would like to extend our thoughts to them and anyone else who knew and loved this individual.”

Hall was the father of four children and was engaged to Melina Rich.

To donate to Hall’s funeral fund, click here.

