Family, strangers grieve 3-year-old who was killed while watching TV inside his home in Athens

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Family and strangers came together Wednesday to honor a toddler killed when police say gang violence escalated to gunfire outside his home.

Kyron Zarco, 3, died Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

His mother, Shanita Smith, said her son was watching television with his 9-year-old brother when bullets came through the walls of their trailer before 6 p.m.

“He was just watching TV. His brother held him while he took his last breath,” said Smith. “That was my miracle baby. That was my COVID baby. He beat all of the odds. Just for somebody to take him away from me in seconds.”

Pastor Ryan Brooks said he called the family when he found out and asked if he could host a vigil for the toddler.

People gathered in Heard Park and released baby blue balloons in baby Kyron’s honor.

“Athens used to be a safe place, a place for families, for kids,” said Pastor Brooks. “Now, just being in your own home watching TV, you’re unsafe. So, I don’t know what it’s going to take to fix this problem, but someone has to do something quickly.”

Police arrested Julian Cubillos, 17, Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Athens Police arrested a second suspect, Jayden Brown, 16.

They also announced a fourth suspect, Desmontrez Mathis, 22.

As of Wednesday, Mar. 13, police are still searching for Dakious Echols, 18, and Mathis, 22.

At the time of the toddler’s murder, Echols was wanted in two separate cases, according to court documents.

In May 2023, Echols ran from an Athens-Clarke County police Department traffic stop. Officers said Echols was a passenger in the car.

When apprehended and searched, Echols had a polymer 80 pistol, commonly referred to as a ghost gun.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a pistol by a subject under 18 years old and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Court documents said he ran over an officer’s foot and fought an officer to avoid arrest in that case.

TRENDING STORIES:

A judge allowed him to leave jail under conditional release.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in December due to failure to appear in court for that case.

Court documents said Echols gave a false name to law enforcement in October of 2023. He posted a bond of $100 to get out of jail.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear back in court in relation to that case in Jan. 2024.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows one man arrested in the woods, another under some wood by Atlanta police

©2023 Cox Media Group