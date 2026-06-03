Family sets memorial service for groom killed in Georgia helicopter crash

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a groom who died in a helicopter crash after his wedding says his memorial service will take place this weekend.

Dave Fiji’s family will have a “going home wake” in Lawrenceville on Friday at the Praise Community Church from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. followed by a service on Saturday.

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Fiji and his wife, Jessni, were flying to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport from their wedding in Dawson County when the helicopter hit several tall trees before crashing, according to preliminary information.

Fiji and the pilot, identified as 28-year-old Nikhil Nargundkar, died. Jessni survived the crash. She later described regaining consciousness beneath the wreckage.

“She said when she woke up, she was under the rubble ... she woke up and saw him lying on her chest,” a family member said.

Dave Fiji was a First Officer with Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. Nargundkar was a graduate of Kennesaw State University, according to records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash.

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