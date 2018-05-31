Family of man killed while running onto I-285 says there's more to the story

DEKLAB COUNTY, Ga. - A family is still grieving after a father of four was killed in February when he ran into moving traffic on Interstate 285 near Glenwood Avenue.
It was ruled an accident, but relatives believe the man was running from something. They told Channel 2 Action News minutes before he was killed, Dejon Edouard was seen entering a gas station, claiming he was robbed and asking someone to call 911.
"He was still in fear. That's why he kept running, and that's how he died," said Edouard's mother, Joan McDonald.
The DeKalb County Police Department closed the case, but questions remain for loved ones.
