Thieves rob the family of Roswell burn victim at hospital, police say

ATLANTA - The family of a young man burned in a home explosion in Roswell last month say someone stole personal items from them at Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes visited the Grady burn unit, where police say two men took items from a public family room.
Surveillance video clearly shows the two men rifling through furniture.
Pat Sammons is still recovering from his injuries in a gas explosion at his home on June 12. Some of the items stolen were taken from his family members.
His mother, Kathy Sammons, spoke to Fernandes about some of the items that were taken as she stayed vigil at her son's bedside.
