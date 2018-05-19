0 Family of father who crashed into school bus say he shouldn't be charged

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Mike Smith said his family is devastated following a horrific crash on Wednesday in Hall County that claimed the life of his 13-year-old niece, Summer Anderson, and severely injured his brother-in-law, Lonnie Anderson, who was driving, and his nephew, Zachary, Summer’s 12-year-old brother and Lonnie’s son.

Lonnie Anderson, 33, of Dawsonville, was driving a 1995 Ford Mustang when he hit water on Georgia 60 North on Rufus Bryant Road and hydroplaned. The Georgia State Patrol said Anderson crossed the center line and hit a school bus head-on. The Mustang then rotated and hit the bus again.

“Lonnie has been heavily sedated under doctors’ care and, with the bleeding of the brain, anything can cause an agitation,” said Smith about his brother-in-law, who remains hospitalized at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anderson’s son, Zachary, 12, was severely injured and remains in the hospital in Atlanta. The Georgia State Patrol said 19 schoolchildren and the bus driver were treated and released from the hospital.

In an email, Sgt. Auston Allen, Assistant Post Commander at Post 6 of the Georgia State Patrol ,in Gainesville, wrote the following:

"Mr. Anderson will be charged with Failure to Maintain Lane and Slick Tires, upon the improvement of his medical condition. The charge of Homicide by Vehicle in the 2nd degree will be dependent upon the State Court Solicitor of Hall County.”

Smith said, “Lonnie, himself, once he heals, with our prayers, you know, he’ll have his day in court to work out those small minor traffic tickets.”

Smith, however, does not believe his brother-in-law should be criminally charged. He said Anderson has suffered enough in losing his daughter.

“We would not want Zachary to feel his dad is responsible in any way,” said Smith.

He said his family is deeply concerned for 12-year old Zachary.

“Our focus is how Zachary is going to handle the situation once doctors, who are also doing a great job at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Scottish Rite, get together with April, the mother, to approach the situation and explain to him what has happened.”

We contacted Allen on Friday and he said that, at this point, no charges have been filed against Anderson.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.