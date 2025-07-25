Family of Georgia quadruple murder victims may soon get their day in court

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — More than six years after four people were shot and killed in Polk County, a family is still waiting for their day in court.

The family of the victims says they’ve been waiting for justice since 2019.

“It’s just torture to us,” said Tamara James, whose son, Dadrian Cummings, was killed. “78 months since they were killed.”

Investigators said the gunman opened fire on Dadrian Cummings and three other people at a home on Williamson Street and an apartment on Rome Street.

The suspect, Daylon Gamble, is charged with the murders, but he still has not stood trial.

James held a small protest on the steps of the Polk County Courthouse and called for justice.

“They told us it was delayed because it’s a death penalty case,” James explained.

“Why? I just want to know why,” Peerless Brown said.

Brown is the only person to survive the shooting. But he lost his mother, Helen Rose Mitchell and cousin Jaequnn Davis. Arkeyla Perry also died.

“It went under my eye,” Brown said as he showed Channel 2’s Audrey Washington his scars.

Peerless Brown said he still remembers the moment the bullet entered the back of his head and exited underneath his left eye.

“Right before I get to the front side of the car, I get shot,” Brown explained.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown, but the family members of the victims hope that will change when the case finally goes to trial.

On Friday, Washington called the Polk County District Attorney’s office for answers.

“It is tentatively scheduled to go to trial next year. That may be delayed. We are still in the process of hearing motions the defense has filed,” said Alison Karch, the Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney for Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit.

“What is your reaction to hearing the deputy assistant DA saying that the case will go to trial next year?” Washington asked Peerless Brown’s father, Travis Brown.

“It’s just too long,” Travis Brown answered.

“We still don’t have any answers, no justice,” James said.

The family members of the victims said they hope to get the chance to take the stand and tell the suspect about the victims and the magnitude of their loss.

