Family, friends remember mother of 3 slain outside local Burger King

ATLANTA - Family and friends are remembering a mother slain outside a fast-food restaurant.
The shooting happened late Friday night in the parking lot of a Burger King on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta.
[READ MORE: Woman killed in argument with several men at local Burger King]
Police are now searching for 35-year-old Lavonda Finklea's killer.
Witnesses who heard the gunshots told police they saw several men arguing with the mother of three just before the bullets started flying.
Loved ones described Finklea as outgoing and sweet. As detectives work to determine a motive, friends and family are coming together, using an online campaign to raise money for the funeral.
TRENDING STORIES:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}