Family of exonerated man shot, killed during I-95 traffic stop files notice of $16 million lawsuit

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 announced their plans to file a multi-million dollar lawsuit against a Georgia sheriff’s office and deputy.

Attorneys for the family, Ben Crump and Harry Daniels, say they will be seeking $16 million for 53-year-old Leonard Cure’s death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a Camden County deputy pulled Cure over as he drove along Interstate 95 near the Georgia-Florida line in October.

The GBI said Cure complied with the deputy’s commands until he was told he was under arrest. The deputy said he used a stun gun on Cure when he stopped complying and that Cure assaulted him.

The deputy Tased Cure a second time and used a baton before pulling out the gun and shooting him.

Investigators released the body camera footage from Cure’s arrest and death in October.

Cure spent 16 years in a Florida prison before being exonerated and released in 2020.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned that Cure has ties to metro Atlanta. He moved to the area after he was exonerated for a wrongful conviction on a 2003 armed robbery charge in Florida.

Weeks before he was killed, the Georgia Innocence Project arranged for Cure to speak to students at Jonesboro High School in Clayton County.

