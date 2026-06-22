Man shoplifts from Family Dollar, hits state trooper through patrol car window: GSP

ATLANTA — A Family Dollar shoplifting suspect led a state trooper on a foot chase after investigators say he hit the trooper and two security guards. The suspect was caught after he jumped down a ravine.

It all happened Saturday just after 7:15 p.m. near the Family Dollar on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Paines Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

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Georgia State Patrol says a Family Dollar security guard flagged one of its troopers down to report an assault. She says a shoplifter hit her and another security guard as he left the store with a cart of stolen items.

The trooper caught up to the suspect and rolled down his window to talk to him. The shoplifter reached through the window and hit the trooper several times, according to GSP.

The trooper pulled out his gun and the man ran away, starting a foot chase. At one point, the suspect jumped down a ravine. Atlanta police officers joined the search and arrested him.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, had previous warrants out for his arrest. The trooper had minor injuries.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for the suspect’s name and list of charges. They instructed us to fill out an open records request for the name and incident report.

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